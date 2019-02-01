Faster & More Furiouser: Peep The Hilarious And Action-Packed First Trailer For ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw First Trailer
The first trailer for spinoff Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw starring Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba has dropped and despite it looking like a replica of other movies that the three actors have done previously, it still looks pretty damn entertaining.
Press play below and check it out.
Don’t front, you laughed…a few times. You here for this?
