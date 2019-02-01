The More You Know: Killer Mike Explains Why The Hells Angels Have White Gang Privilege [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

Killer Mike Explains The Hells Angels’ White Gang Privilege

Killer Mike stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week to shed some light on the issues closest to him.

While on the show, the rapper talks about tackling society’s problems on his new series Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, white gang privilege, and taking Bernie Sanders out to lunch.

Categories: For Your Information, Hip-Hop, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.