The More You Know: Killer Mike Explains Why The Hells Angels Have White Gang Privilege [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Killer Mike Explains The Hells Angels’ White Gang Privilege
Killer Mike stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week to shed some light on the issues closest to him.
While on the show, the rapper talks about tackling society’s problems on his new series Trigger Warning with Killer Mike, white gang privilege, and taking Bernie Sanders out to lunch.
