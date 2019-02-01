Bye Phor! 50 Cent Is Likely Power Smashing Nikki Nicole’s #BlackInkCHI Cakes To Smithereens

50 Cent Spotted At Strip Club With Nikki Nicole

Black Ink Chicago” regular Nikki Nicole is free as a bird after breaking up with Phor on Television. The banging beautician has been missing from the show since the beginning of the season, could it be because she’s now coupled up with 50 Cent?

Last Night 50 Cent was spotted dropping over $30K in cash at Atlanta’s Vlive club with Nikki right by his side. In a video clip posted by the club, you see 50 usher in the box of cash and drop it right next to Nikki’s lap. He then leans in to kiss Nikki on the lips, handing over her own wad of the money.

In case you need another angle, here is Nikki in her striped get up, sitting in the section with 50. Spicy!

 

So far, on this season of “Black Ink Chicago”, Phor has expressed how much he’s missed his ex. Welp! Seems like she’s wifed up by a millionaire now…good luck trying to woo her back! Hit the flip for more of Nikki, she’s been spicing up the gram with her sexy photos.

 

