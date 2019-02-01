A Rap Tour: Earl Sweatshirt Drops Short Film ‘Nowhere, Nobody’ Before Announcing North American Tour [Video]

Earl Sweatshirt Releases Nowhere, Nobody And Announces Tour

Earl Sweatshirt’s latest and long-anticipated project, Some Rap Songs, is now becoming a rap tour. Earlier this week, the rapper announced that he is embarking on the a tour beginning in March, which will also feature his “friends” MIKE, BbyMutha, Na-Kel Smith, LIV.E and Black Noi$e.

In addition to the exciting tour announcement, Thebe also released a short film titled Nowhere Nobody, directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and Terence Nance. Throughout the feature’s eight minutes, the audience is introduced to none other than Earl Sweatshirt himself, who plays a basketball coach who uncovers a man wrapped in ivy, among many other things.

Check out the short film for yourself down below along with dates for Earl’s upcoming tour.

A Tour Starring Earl Sweatshirt & Friends:

March 23 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Festival

March 25 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

March 26 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore

March 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage

March 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

March 30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

March 31 – Providence, RI @ Fete

April 2 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

April 4 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

April 5 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

April 7 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

April 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

April 10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

April 11 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece

April 14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

April 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

April 16 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April 18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

April 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

April 20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

April 21 – San Luis Obispo @ The Fremont Theater

April 23 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House

April 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

April 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl

April 27 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

April 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

May 1 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

May 2 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

May 4 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom

May 5 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

May 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)