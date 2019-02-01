A Rap Tour: Earl Sweatshirt Drops Short Film ‘Nowhere, Nobody’ Before Announcing North American Tour [Video]
Earl Sweatshirt Releases Nowhere, Nobody And Announces Tour
Earl Sweatshirt’s latest and long-anticipated project, Some Rap Songs, is now becoming a rap tour. Earlier this week, the rapper announced that he is embarking on the a tour beginning in March, which will also feature his “friends” MIKE, BbyMutha, Na-Kel Smith, LIV.E and Black Noi$e.
In addition to the exciting tour announcement, Thebe also released a short film titled Nowhere Nobody, directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and Terence Nance. Throughout the feature’s eight minutes, the audience is introduced to none other than Earl Sweatshirt himself, who plays a basketball coach who uncovers a man wrapped in ivy, among many other things.
Check out the short film for yourself down below along with dates for Earl’s upcoming tour.
A Tour Starring Earl Sweatshirt & Friends:
March 23 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Festival
March 25 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
March 26 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore
March 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Sound Stage
March 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
March 30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
March 31 – Providence, RI @ Fete
April 2 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
April 4 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
April 5 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
April 7 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
April 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
April 10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
April 11 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece
April 14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
April 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
April 16 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
April 18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
April 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
April 20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
April 21 – San Luis Obispo @ The Fremont Theater
April 23 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House
April 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
April 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl
April 27 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
April 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
May 1 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
May 2 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
May 4 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom
May 5 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
May 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)
