Hate It Or Love It? Ariana Grande Recruits 2 Chainz For Her “7 Rings (Remix)” [Audio]

- By Bossip Staff
Ariana Grande and 2 Chainz

Source: Prince Williams/Getty Images/Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard  / Getty

Ariana Grande “7 Rings Remix” Featuring 2 Chainz

Ariana Grande’s newly appropriated single “7 Rings” is already getting a remix courtesy of Mr. Hairweavekiller, 2 Chainz.

A lot of criticism on social media was about how the song borrows so much of 2 Chainz cadence from “Spend It”, maybe this was a way to quell the protests.

No lie, Chainz snapped. What do you think? Hate it or love it?

Categories: Hate It or Love It?!?!, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.