Hate It Or Love It? Ariana Grande Recruits 2 Chainz For Her “7 Rings (Remix)” [Audio]
- By Bossip Staff
Ariana Grande “7 Rings Remix” Featuring 2 Chainz
Ariana Grande’s newly appropriated single “7 Rings” is already getting a remix courtesy of Mr. Hairweavekiller, 2 Chainz.
A lot of criticism on social media was about how the song borrows so much of 2 Chainz cadence from “Spend It”, maybe this was a way to quell the protests.
No lie, Chainz snapped. What do you think? Hate it or love it?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.