Jurnee Smollett-Bell Supports Brother Following Chicago Attack “Jussie Is A Warrior Whose Light Cannot Be Dimmed”
Jussie Smollett’s Family Defends Him From Doubters And Haters
In the days since Jussie Smollett was ruthlessly attacked in Chicago, he’s largely been overwhelmingly supported by both his peers in Black Hollywood as well as the black and gay communities BUT there have been a few folks who have expressed doubts about his story. Late Thursday Jussie’s family posted a statement simultaneously showing their support for their brother. Here’s the message from Jurnee:
Because there’s a light in him that cannot be dimmed, because we are a family of joyful warriors, we will not let this get the best of us. Although this is a picture from happier times, this is the spirit to which we chose to move forward…they will not steal, our joy. ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 ________________________________________________________Statement from our family: “ In the early hours of Tuesday morning, our beloved son and brother, Jussie, was the victim of a violent and unprovoked attack. We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime. Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice. Our family thanks everyone for their prayers and the huge amount of love he has received. We are thankful to our village for your immense support during this trying time. We are so grateful that God saw him through this cowardly attack alive. Jussie is a warrior whose light cannot be dimmed. We want people to understand these targeted hate crimes are happening to our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings, many who reside within the intersection of multiple identities, on a monthly, weekly, and sometimes even daily basis all across our country. Oftentimes ending fatally, these are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such. They will continue to occur until we hold each other accountable. Make no mistake, words matter. Hateful words lead to hateful actions. Radical love is the only solution, but passivity will be our downfall. We, as a family, will continue to work for love, equity and justice until it reigns supreme in our nation and all over the world. With love & gratitude, The Smollett Family”
In the meantime, a source for TMZ is attempting to clear up a few misconceptions about the attack, clarifying that Jussie Smollett did not refuse to hand over phone records to cops but that cops “informally asked” Jussie if he would surrender his phone to verify he was talking to his manager on his cell when he was attacked.
The source says he felt “uncomfortable” doing that and declined, but he was never asked about phone records. One Chicago police official said Jussie refused to turn over both the phone and records but the source close to Smollett says he’s already agreed to provide his phone records and is currently gathering them.
The source also says that some reports state that Jussie told cops his assailants were wearing MAGA hats, however Jussie never said the men were wearing the hats – just that they screamed “MAGA country.”
Lastly it’s been reported that Jussie kept rope around his neck long after the incident when he was being treated at the hospital, but that’s not actually the case. Sources say he did have the rope around his neck when cops arrived at his building 42 minutes after the incident and that he kept it there to “preserve the evidence.”
Jussie broke his silence Friday morning with the following statement to ESSENCE
Let me start by saying that I’m OK. My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.
I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served. ”
As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process,” he concluded. “Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.
With Love, respect & honor…Jussie
Prayers up to him and his family — we hope justice is served.
