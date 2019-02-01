Birthday Boi: Big Boi Celebrates Turning 44 By Dropping Some New Music Ahead Of The Super Bowl
- By Bossip Staff
Big Boi Dropped New Songs Days Before Super Bowl Performance
Just days before his appearance during the highly debated Super Bowl halftime show, Atlanta legend Big Boi has dropped off two brand new songs.
Featuring some help from some of his most frequent collaborators, Big taps Sleepy Brown and Killer Mike to join him on “Doin’ It” and “Return of the Dope Boi.” You can take a listen to Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s track “Doin’ It” below.
Beyond the excitement of two new tracks and an upcoming Super Bowl performance, February 1 also marks Big Boi’s 44th birthday. The celebration for the rapper’s upcoming year seemingly started on Thursday night, but it’s sure to continue throughout the crazy weekend in Atlanta.
Happy Birthday, Big Boi!
