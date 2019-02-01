Birthday Boi: Big Boi Celebrates Turning 44 By Dropping Some New Music Ahead Of The Super Bowl

Big Boi Dropped New Songs Days Before Super Bowl Performance

Just days before his appearance during the highly debated Super Bowl halftime show, Atlanta legend Big Boi has dropped off two brand new songs.

Featuring some help from some of his most frequent collaborators, Big taps Sleepy Brown and Killer Mike to join him on “Doin’ It” and “Return of the Dope Boi.” You can take a listen to Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s track “Doin’ It” below.

Like we mentioned before, the Outkast alum is joining Maroon 5 and Travis Scott for this weekend’s Super Bowl halftime festivities, all of which have sparked further debate about the NFL’s mistreatment of Colin Kaepernick and whether or not artists should agree to the halftime performance. Though he has garnered some slack for his decision to join the rest of the crew, this debate has largely left Big Boi unscathed by the negative publicity compared to the criticisms that quickly piled for both Maroon 5 and Travis Scott from the moment they were announced as performers. A lot of fans really aren’t happy to see Big support the NFL, but they are excited to see an actual Atlanta artist on the roster for the Super Bowl while its down south–which seems to have saved the rapper from a lot of backlash.

Beyond the excitement of two new tracks and an upcoming Super Bowl performance, February 1 also marks Big Boi’s 44th birthday. The celebration for the rapper’s upcoming year seemingly started on Thursday night, but it’s sure to continue throughout the crazy weekend in Atlanta. https://www.instagram.com/p/BtVOE-5FsFf/

Happy Birthday, Big Boi!