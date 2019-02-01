Cheetah Girl Grossness: Adrienne Bailon Eats Tuna Salad Sandwich Soaked In Fruit Punch [Video]
It’s time to alert the authorities, IMMEDIATELY. Adrienne Bailon recently left heads scratching after she revealed that she enjoys a gut-wrenchingly gross snack.
Adrienne posted a clip to her AllThingsAdrienne YouTube channel titled “My Weird Food Combinations.”
In it, she prepares tuna salad with mayonnaise (not Miracle Whip) and adds something egregiously gross to the mix—FRUIT PUNCH.
Not only that she also whipped up cheese quesadillas with bananas, Mcflurries with french fries (that’s fairly normal) and fried pickles with black olive brittle and goat cheese ice cream.
What’s really going on here Mrs. Houghton???
Do you wanna try any of Adrienne’s REALly gross weird food combinations???
