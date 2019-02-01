Hard White: Is Nicki Minaj Not So Subtly Shading Drizzy With THIS?

Is Nicki Minaj Dissing Drake, The Grammys In “Hard White” Video?

Nicki Minaj dropped the visual for “Hard White” off her Queen album last night and there’s a lot of speculation that she might be shading Drake and the Grammys in it.

As Nicki raps “Got these bit**es shook, they shocked, no stun gun” we see a scorpion appear—but seconds later it’s broken into pieces, which some believe is a reference to Drizzy’s fifth studio album.

Elsewhere, a gramophone shaped like a Grammys award is pictured. It’s unclear if Nicki is dissing labelmate Drake, but shade thrown the Recording Academy’s way definitely makes sense, as the Queens rapper wasn’t nominated for this year’s award ceremony.

Watch the “Hard White” video here and hit the flip to see fans and critics speculate.