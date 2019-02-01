I’m Suing! Fiji Water Girl Is Trying To Finagle Funds From Fiji Water After They Forged Her Image For Profit

The Two Parties Seemingly Formed A Relationship That Is Now Being Disputed

It appears Fiji Water was getting extra comfortable with their new viral sensation Kelleth Cuthbert, a.k.a. Fiji Water Girl and now she’s suing them dry.

Cuthbert was catapulted to fame at this year’s Gold Globe Awards when her good looks and flawless water bottle posing made it’s way into celebrity pictures. Her photobomb status was cemented in awards show history, and Fiji water had a new face to make their product go viral.

However, Fiji Water allegedly went too far when they started using life-sized cut-outs of Cuthbert’s image in stores.

According to TMZ, Cuthbert is suing Fiji for creating cutouts of her at the Golden Globes without her permission, one of which, ironically, photobombed John Legend at an L.A. grocery store. Cuthbert, whose real name is Kelly Steinbach, said Fiji tried to coax her into signing away her rights.

Though she did a mock video with the company, Cuthbert said she never actually inked a real deal, and it was all for show. Steinbach says the cardboard cutouts of herself started showing up around L.A., including the one involving John Legend. She said her viral moment generated up to $12 million in brand exposure, and now she wants in on the cash.

Fiji is calling BS though.

A rep told TMZ, “This lawsuit is frivolous and entirely without merit. After the Golden Globes social media moment, we negotiated a generous agreement with Ms. Cuthbert that she blatantly violated. We are confident that we will prevail in court. Throughout our history, we have had a sterling reputation working with talent.”

Eesh.

When friends become enemies.

There’s no word on the exact amount Cuthbert is asking for. But hey, you can’t be mad at her for trying to get her paper.