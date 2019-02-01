Came Thru Drippin’… Cardi Rocks Full Length Fur For NYC Court Appearance
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B Wore Mink Coat To Court Appearance
Everybody’s been talking about whether or not Cardi B and Offset are fully back on and poppin’ but the Bronx rapper has been busy jetting back to NYC for court appearances related to the alleged assault she launched on a set of exotic dancers.
Everything about this outfit screams, “I CAN AFFORD THE BEST DEFENSE SHMONEY CAN BUY!”
