Came Thru Drippin’… Cardi Rocks Full Length Fur For NYC Court Appearance

- By Bossip Staff
Source: Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Everybody’s been talking about whether or not Cardi B and Offset are fully back on and poppin’ but the Bronx rapper has been busy jetting back to NYC for court appearances related to the alleged assault she launched on a set of exotic dancers.

Source: Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Everything about this outfit screams, “I CAN AFFORD THE BEST DEFENSE SHMONEY CAN BUY!”

