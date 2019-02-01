Marriage Boot Camp: BOSSIP’s Dani Canada Asks Jessica & Shawne Why They STILL Don’t Have A Wedding Date [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada Surprises “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” Couples
Things got REAL on last night’s episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” when BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada kicked off a surprise press junket.
Shawne and Jessica struggled to explain why they STILL haven’t set a date for their wedding and things went left when one reporter shadily asked Dime if she wanted her daughter to follow in her footsteps and be a stripper.
“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursdays at 10/9 c on WE tv.
See more clips from last night’s episode on the flip.
