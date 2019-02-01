Wayment: Cardi B Seen FaceTime Boo-Loving With Offset After Denying They’re Together Again [Video]

Cardi B On Facetime With Offset At LAX

Cardi B and Offset “get along really well”, apparently. After denying a story about them officially being together again, she was seen by TMZ cameras with Kiari on Facetime. Cardi quickly hung up the call after questions from a paparazzi poured in about how she’d be able to monitor his fidelity. Uneasy, Cardi stayed mute and scooted to her waiting vehicle.

You ain’t low Belcalis! Hit play.