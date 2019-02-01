Wayment: Cardi B Seen FaceTime Boo-Loving With Offset After Denying They’re Together Again [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B On Facetime With Offset At LAX
Cardi B and Offset “get along really well”, apparently. After denying a story about them officially being together again, she was seen by TMZ cameras with Kiari on Facetime. Cardi quickly hung up the call after questions from a paparazzi poured in about how she’d be able to monitor his fidelity. Uneasy, Cardi stayed mute and scooted to her waiting vehicle.
You ain’t low Belcalis! Hit play.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.