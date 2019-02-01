F**k 12: Detroit Cop’s Racist Snapchat Of Black Woman Walking In Freezing Cold Snow After Seizure Of Her Car [Video]

Detroit Cop Posts Racist Snapchat About Black Woman Walking In Cold

F**k the police. Time and time again we see the way some officers abuse and mistreat the people they “swore” to protect and serve. Today’s example of a pig who needs to be grilled is Officer Gary Steele of the Detroit Police Department.

According to WXYZ, Officer Steele pulled Ariel Moore over on Tuesday and realized that the 23-year-old’s registration was expired. He then seized her car and left her to figure out how she would get home in the middle of a polar vortex.

Somehow, the scene must have tickled Steele because he decided to post a Snapchat of Ariel walking in the cold with the caption: “What black girl magic looks like” and “Celebrating Black History Month”. In the video, you can hear another officer say “Walk of shame” and “In the cold”. The clip ends with one of the cops saying “Bye, Felicia”.

Steele is being investigated and was demoted for his conduct, but truthfully we can’t figure out how he’s still a cop at all. In 2008 he was charged with firing a pistol toward the back of his girlfriend’s head. He took a plea deal for probation that allowed him to stay on the force. At this time Steele is restricted from field work.

