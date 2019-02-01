New Music: Stalley Releases Richly Introspective ‘Human’ EP [Listen]

For Your Listening Pleasure: Stalley’s Human Ep

On an internet filled with trappers and “Lil” rappers, Stalley comes correct with his impressive Human EP.

On the 6-track project, Midwest-bred Stalley dazzles us with jazz samples, ambient noise, and introspective lyrics. He opens with a trumpet pounding car tune “Options”. Earlier, the MC shared his “Frequency Energy” single, as well as “I Don’t See” as teasers for Black History Month drop, Human.

Human is uniformly produced by Point Guard and features Pharell-like hooks from Pregnant Boy FKA Go Dreamer.

Enjoy!