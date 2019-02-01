The Finesse Fell Through: New Jersey Man Caught On Tape Faking A ‘Slip and Fall’ For Insurance Fraud

Man Fakes A Fall At Work And Gets Charged With Fraud

A man from New Jersey has officially been charged with fraud after surveillance footage showed him faking a “slip and fall” at his former workplace, according to reports from CBS.

The (honestly kind of hilarious) video shows 57-year-old Alexander Goldinsky purposely turning over a cup of ice onto the floor of his office’s break room. After then throwing the cup in the garbage, he walks back over and steps on an ice cube, and very unconvincingly “falls” on the floor. The man stayed there, laying on his back until he was discovered, CBS reports.

Following this poor attempt at some insurance money for his “accident,” Goldinsky was later arrested on January 15 and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception since, ya know, the fall seems completely non-accidental . The incident took place last year at an unidentified company in New Jersey, where Goldinsky was employed as an independent contractor.

Following his arrest, he was released with a summons until he has to go to court in February. “Yes, I was brought to the police department,” he said to CBS New York. “I didn’t do it, it was a mistake.” But, on the contrary, authorities believe that the footage clearly shows he faked the fall. Following the incident, Goldinsky filed a claim for an ambulance and medical care at a hospital for the injuries he allegedly suffered.

This is still an open and active investigation, according to prosecutors. The New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is taking a bigger interest in cracking down on insurance fraud within the state, according to CBS New York.

If you haven’t seen the video of Alexander Goldinsky’s “fall” just yet, take a peek down below.