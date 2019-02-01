WELP: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To 8 Federal Counts, Facing 47 Years In Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty

Looks like things are a wrap for Tekashi 69x9ine. TMZ reports that the rapper who was arrested in November on racketeering and firearm charges has pleaded guilty to EIGHT counts. The counts include; multiple counts of racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offenses, and narcotics trafficking.

Tekashi did not plead guilty however to a charge involving an April 3, 2018 robbery of rivals of the Nine Trey gang.

As previously reported prosecutors claimed that he fired a gun while committing a crime and the charge for that carries a possible life sentence with a mandatory minimum of 25 years served. They alleged that he and his manager Shottie and two other Blood Gang members robbed rival gang members at gunpoint.

In the newly unsealed court docs, prosecutors claim the rapper was involved in dealing heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy, amphetamines, and marijuana, and conspired multiple acts of murder, robbery, and extortion.

If you’re curious about the “Dummy Boy’s” fate, you’ll have to wait—he won’t be sentenced until January 2020. The DailyNews reports however that he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 47 years in prison, but could get less for his cooperation.

“In the fall of 2017, I met and joined the Nine Trey Blood Gang. As a member of Nine Trey, the enterprise engaged in such activities including shooting at people, robbing people, and at times drug trafficking,” said Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez. He said that on March 20, 2018 he “helped members of NineTrey attempt to kill a rival gang member.” The following month he helped fellow gangsters rob a rival, he said.

WELP, so much for that. Someone’s going to jail—PERIOD.