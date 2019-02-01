Coupled Up: Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Join Hennessy For Toast To Takeo Spikes

Thursday Night, Hennessy, the world best selling cognac, kicked off Big Game Weekend with a V.S.O.P Privilege Toast to former NFL great Takeo Spikes as he continues his Never Stop. Never Settle journey through his charitable efforts in the greater Atlanta community.

One of our favorite power couples, Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard, were in the building to celebrate as well.

Check out more photos from the event below: