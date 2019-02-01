A Stormi Celebration: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Wish Their Little Baby Rager A Happy First Birthday

Stormi Webster Turns One

It’s hard to believe it’s been a whole year since Kylie Jenner became a mommy but the cosmetics boss posted several sweet messages to her 1-year-old daughter Stormi on her special day, including this slideshow, accompanied with some heart warmingwords.

how did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth. 🎈

A legion of celebrities including Draya Michele, Hailey Bieber and Heather Sanders left Happy Birthday messages for the tot and aunts Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner replied with “Awwww the sweetest baby girl!” and “i’m crying, coool,” respectively. Grandmother Kris Jenner was also moved to tears, “Why am I now crying????” she posted along with emojis 💕💕🙏🙏🙏

Proud Papa Travis Scott posted a slideshow of his own and expressed his love.

ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE

Hit the flip for more sweet Stormi moments and birthday wishes