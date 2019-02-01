Celebrities Showed Up And Out For Radio One’s ‘Welcome to Atlanta Big Game Party’

Source: radio one / Radio One

Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party

Super Bowl LIII parties are in full affect, and Radio One got in on some of the fun by having their very own ‘Welcome to Atlanta Big Game Party’ hosted by Eva Marcille and Headkrack.

Everyone from Amina Buddafly and Benzino to Love & Hip Hop’s Cisco and Woah Vicky showed up to the Tito’s Vodka sponsored event to kick off the big game weekend. Hit the flip to check out some of the lit pics.