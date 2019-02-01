Celebrities Showed Up And Out For Radio One’s ‘Welcome to Atlanta Big Game Party’
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11
Source: radio one / Radio One
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party
Super Bowl LIII parties are in full affect, and Radio One got in on some of the fun by having their very own ‘Welcome to Atlanta Big Game Party’ hosted by Eva Marcille and Headkrack.
Everyone from Amina Buddafly and Benzino to Love & Hip Hop’s Cisco and Woah Vicky showed up to the Tito’s Vodka sponsored event to kick off the big game weekend. Hit the flip to check out some of the lit pics.
Eva and her hubby Michael Sterling were all smiles
Milfin’ It Up
Hey, Amina!
Benzino was in the building
Reec came through
Love & Hip Hop Alums Cisco, Amina and Benzino posed for pics
Miss Black Georgia Chasten McCrary came through serving face
Cocoa Brown held it down
