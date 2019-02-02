We Get It: A Gallery Of Reasons 50 Cent Is Happily Going To Nikki Nicole’s Candy Shop

50 Cent Lucky With Nikki Nicole

Rumors have been spreading over the last few days that one 50 Cent and Black Ink Crew’s Nikki Nicole are dating or at least smashing each other’s cakes to smithereens. Some of you may not know who Nikki Nicole is and that’s a shame. She is a cast member from Black Ink Crew who has absolutely glowed up in the last couple of years. She previously dated Phor but he could not stop cheating on her. Now she’s out in the world and stepping up with rich as hell Curtis Jackson.

She could do worse.

So could 50 because she is STACKED. Take a look at the beauty.