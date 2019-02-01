Land Of The Scammers: Georgia Man Reportedly Cheats Friends & Family Out Of $750K Over Fake Super Bowl Tickets

Man In Georgia Scams Friends And Family With Fake Super Bowl Tickets

Georgia police are currently looking for a man who reportedly made over $750,000 after scamming friends and family with fake Super Bowl tickets.

WSB-TV Atlanta is reporting that Ketan Shah is wanted for allegedly scamming a number of people he was close with–which includes his very own mother. His wife has commented saying that she hasn’t seen her husband since she reported him missing back in January.

An alleged victim of the scam, Alan Tartt, said that Shah took off with $20,000 of his money and never delivered on the promise of some premium Super Bowl tickets. “It’s just crazy, mind-blowing,” he said. “Everything seemed legit.” Tartt also cited that before this specific incident, Shah had a seemingly reliable business image and it’s easy to see why so many people were fooled by him.

Shah’s own mother says she was scammed out of a whopping $36,000, but she won’t be pressing charges.

“It was a similar promise to all the other people who bought tickets,” explained Minish Shah, who isn’t related to Shah but claims to have known him closely. “One hundred level seating with access to the concierge lounge and a few pre-parties. I find the whole situation kind of bizarre, and hopefully, there will be some kind of logical explanation.”

“Right now, what we know of is just slightly over three quarters of a million dollars scammed out for Super Bowl-related stuff,” Gwinnett County police spokesperson Wilbert Rundles explained. “It’s not that he posted some ad and random people are contacting this guy for tickets and being scammed. He’s known these people for many years. One of them, he’s known his whole life because it’s his own mother, and he’s taken advantage of them.”

Four Atlanta men have filed theft by deception reports on Shah, who still hasn’t been found.