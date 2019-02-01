Bombs Over Beaches: US Navy Plans To Drop Live Bombs In Florida This Week 

Floridians, beware. According to reports, the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville will be conducting live and inert bomb training at Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest. Air Force experts say that the explosions and loud noises may push wildlife out of the forest and onto nearby roads.

The range complex is about 2 miles west of the Camp Ocala campgrounds and near several hiking trails. It’s common for F-18 jet fighters and other Navy aircraft to drop bombs in the middle of the range. Training will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday.

Jacksonville natives who are affected by the loud explosives are asked to call the Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility. Be safe, though.