So Sad: NYC Woman Blogs Suicide Note Before Apparently Killing Herself

NYC Woman Blogs Her Suicide Note

A Manhattan woman blogged her own suicide note on her personal web site before she apparently hung herself in her West Village apartment, according to a Daily News report Thursday.

Tara Condell, 27, was found dead by cops after not reporting to work. She was reportedly found hanging from the closet door of her W. 10th St. apartment.

In a note on her web site titled “I Hate the Word ‘Bye,’ But See You Later Maybe?” Condell said she was “plain old-fashioned tired of feeling tired. I have written this note several times in my head for over a decade, and this one finally feels right. No edits, no overthinking,” she wrote.

Condell’s bio describes her as a registered dietitian and nutritionist specializing in general nutrition, weight management, gastrointestinal disease, and geriatric health. From her Instagram page, Tara showed followers how much she loved to travel and try different foods.

So sad. In the note, she details her reasoning behind her decision, asking her friends and family not to blame herself.

Scroll down to read Tara’s final letter to her family and friends at your own discretion.

Tara blogged the following goodbye note on her website.