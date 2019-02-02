Catch This Fade, My Love: Mo’Nique Allegedly Threatens To Slap Steve Harvey During A Taping Of His Talk Show

Mo’Nique Threatens To Slap Steve Harvey During A Recent Taping Of His Talk Show

According to theJasmine BRAND, things were about to go DOWN on the set of Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show.

MoNique and Steve allegedly got into a heated argument during taping of his talk show while she was there to promote her Las Vegas residency. The disagreement was allegedly sparked while the pair were discussing Mo’Nique’s controversial comments about Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry.

Mo’Nique recently referred to Whoopi in an interview as ‘the help’. Allegedly, Steve told Mo’Nique that she needed to apologize to Whoopi and others that she wrongfully dissed and she allegedly wasn’t having it.

Things reportedly got out of hand after Harvey mentioned to her that if she went through with her threat, “her husband would have to come out and square off.”

The cameras were said to be rolling during the heated exchange and its believed the episode will air in a couple of weeks.