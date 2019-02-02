Former NFL Player Brandon Browner Wants His Attempted Murder Conviction Thrown Out Because He Suffers From CTE

Former NFL Player Blames CTE As Reason He Accepted Plea Deal

According to Bleacher Report, former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner has filed an appeal of his attempted murder conviction, saying he was “unfit to agree to his plea deal” because he was “dealing with undiagnosed bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder at the time”.

His lawyers are arguing Browner’s mental health problems could possibly be the result of CTE suffered from his lengthy football career.

This past December, Browner was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading no-contest to attempted murder and two counts of cruelty to a child. He was reportedly arrested in July after attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of her two children.

Browner fired his legal representation after agreeing to his plea and hired famed attorney Chris Darden, the prosecutor who handled the O.J. Simpson case. Darden is preparing to ask the judge to throw out the plea agreement.