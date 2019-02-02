Give Me The Loot: Florida Man Charged With Armed Robbery After He Allegedly Robbed A Restaurant With A Finger Gun

Florida Man Charged With Armed Robbery After Sticking Up Restaurant With A Finger Gun

According to Panama City News Herald, a Gainesville native was arrested and charged with armed robbery after sticking up a local restaurant using a finger gun.

Steven Michael Berlin, 56, reportedly entered Szechuan Palace and sat down at the establishment for about 30 minutes before approaching an employee at the counter and demanded money from the cashier. That’s when Berlin allegedly brandished his finger gun, reportedly scaring the cashier and causing her to hand over the cash.

Berlin reportedly fled the restaurant but was found later with $577. He confessed to his crime to authorities and was charged with armed robbery because the employee believed he had an actual gun, and conducted himself as if he was using a firearm.