Bald Bruv: Idris Elba’s New Beardless Look Has Folk Questioning His Zaddy Status 

It’s safe to say that Idris Elba has ranked very high on plenty of women’s sexiest man alive lists over the past 10 years. But who knew that something as subtle as shaving his beard would make the ladies less excited about British bae. The actor debuted his new hairless look via Instagram on Friday, and the reactions were pretty mixed.

It even took Idris a while to embrace his new look. He said in the video,

“Whenever I have to shave my facial it’s like ‘ughhh, what the front door, man!’ But every now and then as i get older I realized that my mom and dad gave me this face, and they gave me the brains behind the beard. But now man, I’m missing my s***s. Real Talk.”

Y’all feeling it?

Idris Elba was forced to shave his beard for a movie role on the first day of Black History Month. This is violence — J.A.B. (@MsJamilaAisha) February 2, 2019

Who told Idris Elba to cut off his beard pic.twitter.com/qYnUBG6JCd — Peanut Head (@__asiamonaee) February 2, 2019

Idris Elba better grow that beard back for Coachella man, I ain’t playing 😤 — Yasmin 🌙 (@m0onchild07) February 2, 2019

Idris did say that the new look is for a movie role, which means this is just a temporary setback. Bearded Bae will soon return.