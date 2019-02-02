Cuffed Down, Cripiana: Blueface Arrested In L.A. And Charged With Felony Firearm Possession [Video]

Blueface Arrested For Felony Gun Possession

Rapper Blueface of “Bust Down Thotiana” fame was arrested last night in Los Angeles according to TMZ.

Word is that the cops got a tip that cash-carrying rappers with lots jewelry had congregated downtown. Cops allegedly feared that with all the robberies taking place in the city that the men would be a target.

The idea that the LAPD wanted to protect rappers from being robbery victims is beyond laughable, but we digress.

When the fuzz arrived Blueface and his cohort ran off tossing their guns on the ground. ‘Face and two other mean were arrested carrying loaded pistols

Blueface was charged with felony gun possession and was released on $35,000 bail.