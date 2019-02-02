Pure Comedy: Desus and Mero Hold Mascot Auditions For Their New Show [Video]

Desus And Mero Audition New Mascots For The Show

February 21 is fast approaching, which means it’s almost time to have a brand new Desus & Mero series on our TV screens–but not before the hosts find a replacement for their old mascot.

When the Bodega Boys were on VICELAND, they had a beloved bear named Juicebox behind them for every episode…so what animal will they go with now in their move to Showtime? Check out the clip below to see the mascot auditions and find out what animal we’ll be seeing every night on their new show: