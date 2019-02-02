Mind The Business That Pays You: Alexis Skyy Claps At Crusty Commenter Calling Her A Bad Mom Over THIS…

Alexis Skyy Claps Back At “Bad Mom” Comment

Here we go with this again…

Alexis Skyy is defending herself once again for getting sexy on Instagram. The model and hostess just had a rough week after her baby girl underwent emergency brain surgery. Her daughter has since been released and recovering with a smile on her face. Now folks are shaming the mother of Fetty Wap’s seed for getting back to work, which included modeling online.

The hater-fan wrote:

Crazy her daughter just had brain surgery and here she is she is a really bad mom.

Alexis then clapped back with:

No b*tch I’m actually on my way to work to provide for my child, I have a great support system my child is good when I’m not working I’m with her. Obviously, if she was still in the hospital I wouldn’t be out working. Mind your business sis.

Here is the photo Alexis posted that caused all the mommy-shade.

After clapping back, Alexis continued to twerk her life away. Hit the flip to see.