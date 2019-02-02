Anthony Mackie Talks Being Unemployed After Falcon’s Death In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ [Video]

Anthony Mackie Confirms Falcon’s Avengers Death

If you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, chances are you’ve seen a million spoilers online. If you’re somehow managed to steer clear of spoilers until this very moment I’m terribly sorry, but….SPOILER ALERT: Falcon dies.

Anthony Mackie stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss his new film Miss Bala, but also makes mention of what really happened to his beloved character in Avengers.