Wu-Tang Ain’t Always For The Children: RZA & Ghostface Killah Are Developing A Horror Film Inspired By True Events

Ghostface Killah And RZA Are Developing A Horror Movie

RZA and Ghostface Killah are making some major moves in order to expand their filmography.

According to reports from Deadline, the hip-hop legends along with producer Shaun Redick (from films like Get Out and BlacKkKlansman) are teaming up to develop a film titled Angel of Dust. The movie is said to be a “suspense horror thriller” that RZA himself will direct.

The film is reportedly inspired by true events the members of the Wu-Tang Clan experienced while growing up in the Staten Island Projects. Ghostface developed the story idea along with his manager Caruso. Matt Leslie and Stephen J. Smith were tapped to write the modern-day adaptation of the script.

Angel of Dust is supposedly going to center on an exceptionally smart teenager and talented rapper named Casey, who is forced to grow up in the streets of Shaolin following the mysterious death of his parents. The boy ends up being confronted by gangs, crooked cops, junkies, along with “a serial killer with seemingly supernatural powers.”

“It’s hard to fathom a better way to celebrate the Wu-Tang Clan’s 25th anniversary as rock and rap creative icons than producing a cutting-edge suspense thriller loosely based on true events that though terrifying helped shape one of the greatest groups of all time,” Redick said. “The writers, Leslie and Smith have taken this original idea to seismic levels.”

But of course, any film wouldn’t be complete without some music–especially one being made by rap legends. The Wu-Tang Clan will provide the Angel of Dust soundtrack, which is going to be produced by both Ghostface and Caruso. RZA will score the movie.

“The creative collaboration of RZA and Ghostface has stood the test of time through our music,” RZA explained. “Now the opportunity to put our creative energies together onto the silver screen has arisen and I’m turbo charged. Bong Bong!”

Angel of Dust‘s release date has not yet been announced.