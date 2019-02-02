#BlackInkCHI Sneak Peek: Charmaine Apologizes To Junior For Assuming He Hit Reese [Video]

BlackInkCHI Sneak Peek: Charmaine And Junior Hash Things Out

Junior appears at the convention and clears up his situation from Jamaica. Previously the crew thought the artist physically assaulted a former employee named Reese while they were away in Jamaica. Later, camera footage proved that Junior didn’t touch her.

Do you think he deserves to be back amongst the 9Mag crew?

