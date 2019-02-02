#BlackInkCHI Sneak Peek: Charmaine Apologizes To Junior For Assuming He Hit Reese [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
BlackInkCHI Sneak Peek: Charmaine And Junior Hash Things Out
Junior appears at the convention and clears up his situation from Jamaica. Previously the crew thought the artist physically assaulted a former employee named Reese while they were away in Jamaica. Later, camera footage proved that Junior didn’t touch her.
Do you think he deserves to be back amongst the 9Mag crew?
