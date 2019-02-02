GTFOHWTBS…Literally: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Apologizes For Racist Photo, Then Claims It Wasn’t Him!

VA Gov. Ralph Northam Apologizes For Racist Photo Then Reneges

What in the crooked commonwealth is going on in Virginia?!?

Democratic Governor Ralph Northam was put on blast by a right-wing website Big League Politics that is run by former Roy Moore campaign official. You remember Roy Moore, right? The alleged pedo-perv who ran for governor and is said to have hung out at Alabama shopping malls to meet young girls back in his 30s. We digress, but it was worth noting.

Anyway, BLP published a photo from Northam’s medical school year book that shows two men, one of which is him, standing side-by-side wearing Blackface and a KKK outfit respectively. Obviously Democrats from all corners of the party are calling for him to resign immediately. Northam has no plans on tendering one, instead, he offered this “apology” via Twitter Friday night.

In his statement Friday, Northam apologized for the “decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now.” “This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service,” he said.

Today, in a weird turn-of-events, Northam is doing a complete about-face. According to CNN, he’s now unsure that it is him inthe photograph because he doesn’t remember taking it.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has told a source he now believes it is not him in a racist yearbook photo and that he has no recollection of taking the photo, according a top Virginia Democratic source who spoke to the governor on Saturday. Northam told the source he was in touch with some of his former Eastern Virginia Medical School colleagues, who said they believed many of the pictures in the yearbook were mixed up.

Sir, if you don’t get the entire f**k out of here. You went on the internet and admitted it was you! This Trump era got political gaslighting at an all-time high.