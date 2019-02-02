Home Of The Brave: Firefighters Rescue Three Teens Stuck In Muddy, Rain-Flooded River [Video]

Firefighters Rescue Stuck Teens

Clearly, the weather is wacky all over the globe right now. Several regions across Italy are being flooded with rain showers, which caused a group of Italian teenagers’ car to swerve off the road. Thank goodness for firefighters, though.

A group of brave marshalls used ropes and planks of wood to rescue the three teens from the muddy river after their car reared off the road in heavy rain. Luckily, the teens were unharmed. But no word on whether or not their car mad it out the rainy madness.