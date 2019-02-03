Bow Wow & Kiyomi Leslie Arrested After Domestic Dispute In Atlanta

Bow Wow Allegedly Assaulted By Ex-Girlfriend During Dispute

According to Page Six, Bow Wow has been arrested following a fight with his ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie.

Police were reportedly called to an address in Midtown Atlanta around 4 in the morning and pulled up on the scene to find Kiyomi (Leslie Holden) immediately after the alleged tussle. After being questioned, she told them she’d been assaulted by Bow (real name Shad Moss). Officers did their due diligence and also spoke with Moss, who said Holden assaulted him.

Both of them reportedly had “visible injuries” and were arrested.

Bow’s lawyer Joe S. Habachy stated that Kiyomi reportedly was intoxicated and beat Moss “with a lamp, bit him on his side and spit on him” while he “continually made efforts to avoid her.”

“Shad Bow Wow Moss was wrongfully arrested earlier this morning for the first time after being beaten by an out of control intoxicated female, Ms. Leslie Holden, in an Atlanta condominium. The only two independent witnesses both corroborated his version of events indicating that Ms. Holden was simply out of control and was without a doubt the primary aggressor. For no logical reason officers arrested both parties despite having clear-cut evidence that Bow Wow was the victim in the case. Ms. Holden beat him with a lamp, bit him on his side, and spit on him while Bow Wow continually made efforts to avoid her. Bow Wow suffered multiple injuries, some of which are visible in his mugshot. Ms. Holden’s mugshot on the other hand speaks for itself, despite her allegation to police that she broke a fingernail.”

Just a few days ago we reported that the #GUHH couple was back together and went to therapy to fix their “toxic” relationship.

Both Bow and Kiyomi were together for Super Bowl in Atlanta.