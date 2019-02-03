Tekashi 6ix9ine Reportedly Hires Security For Family After Pleading Guilty & Working With The Feds

Tekashi 6ix9ine Reportedly Ups His Family Security After Cutting A Federal Deal

According to TMZ, Tekashi69 is dropping a BAG to keep his family safe after he entered a guilty plea and is willingly cooperating with the feds.

Since his arrest in November, he’s reportedly been spending thousands on personal security for his mother in the event that someone is looking o retaliate against him for turning into an informant. If you can recall, 6ix9ine pled guilty to 8 counts in addition to implicating members of the Nine Trey Bloods in multiple crimes.

Tekashi was reportedly responsible for naming the alleged trigger man in the attempted shooting of Chief Keef (leading to an indictment).

Tekashi’s attorney, Dawn Florio, tells TMZ; “6ix9ine has the means to pay for his family’s private security, so the government expects the money to come out of his pocket to protect his closest family members.” She says the government would step in if, at some point, Tekashi can’t afford the security.

6ix9ine is set to be sentenced next January, and his deal with prosecutors requires him to continue working with the feds.