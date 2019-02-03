High-School Basketball Coach Allegedly Shoots His Player’s Complaining Father

Basketball Coach Allegedly Shot Player’s Father After Complaints

According to the New York Post, a Brooklyn high-school basketball coach was arrested for shooting the father of one of his players after the dad complained about their kid’s playing time.

Coach Todd Myles, 42, of the Pathways in Technology Early College HS allegedly lied to cops about what went down that night with local dad Christopher Hooks, who allegedly pulled up on him at his house to argue over his son’s playing time. Myles told police that a third person also arrived with a gun and started shooting.

Myles is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal use of a firearm.