Nicki Minaj Speaks On Daily Smash Sessions With Her Man—But Is She Ready For Lil Barbie Babies?

Nicki Minaj Talks Kenneth Petty On Queen Radio

Nicki Minaj had another episode of Queen Radio on Beats 1 on Apple Music this weekend and she spoke on a number of topics.

The rapper dropped two new freestyles for her Barbz; “Barbie Drip”, a freestyle over Lil Baby/Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard” and “Barbie Goin Bad”, a remix of Meek Mill’s “Going Bad” track featuring Drake.

She also spoke with blogger Kyle Anfernee about her personal life and confessed that she’s in the “best place” partially because of her man Kenneth Petty.

Onika admitted that while yes, they really do have sex four times a day, their relationship is much deeper than that. According to her, he “empowers her.”

“If I’m being honest, spiritually, I’m at the best place I’ve been in a long time. I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually. I’m happy now with or without a man, but it just so happens the n*gga in my life, he’s known me since I was 14. He knows the real me, I don’t have to pretend. We can be around each other all day and not get bored. I know I say we f*ckin’ 4 times a day, but that’s not all we do. There’s a different level of friendship and passion I’ve never had before. So nurturing and knows just what to say to make me feel empowered.”

She also added that God has a strong presence in her life—and joked about being pregnant. She also acknowledged that she might be ready to have Kenneth children despite not being ready for motherhood in the past.

Outside of that, God is always the head of my life. With or without a man, God is the head of my life. If didn’t believe in God, I wouldn’t be here still. I would be Amy Winehouse, or Marilyn Monroe. Both those women remind me of myself. You just never know. I’ve been in the healthiest place I’ve been in years. Mind, body, spirit. (*Nicki then jokes that she’s pregnant*). Anytime a guy asks me to have his baby, something just never felt right. But I definitely know that … you know? You know.

Ohhhhh really??? Looks like Onika’s in it for the long run with this one.

Nicki clearly doesn’t GAF what anyone thinks about her new bae—should she?

