Game Over: Joe Budden Has Some Words For The Game Over His Reported Cyn Santana Bars

Joe Budden Responds To The Game’s Disrespectful Name-Drop

Joe Budden has some bars for The Game, but he’s not exactly coming out of retirement to deliver them.

An unreleased track of The Game’s, which he first previewed last month, has a lot of people talking. The single is shaping up to be one of the rapper’s signature name-drop-filled tracks and famously features some incredibly NSFW lyrics about Kim Kardashian along with some hints at a relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Apparently, the Kar-Jenner fam aren’t the only ones with a tribute on the track and according to DJ Akademiks, the Compton emcee also features some lyrics about other women he’s reportedly had relationships with, including Budden’s fiancee Cyn Santana.

Joe took to the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast–released on Friday, February 1–to address the entire situation.

It’s not totally clear what The Game actually says about Cyn during the alleged name-drop, but Budden isn’t feeling the dude talking about his wife-to-be in general. He started off saying, “The more I sat and thought about this, the more I said to myself, ‘N***a, so what?’ What type of loser, face-ass n***a is you, n***a?” Joe continues around the 43 minute mark, saying, “I don’t give two f**ks about what anyone did before I was involved with them. To me, that’s more loser s**t.”

It’s clear throughout his comments on the situation that Budden seemed most disturbed over the fact that Game would diss him on a song and not just go to the source in real life. “You didn’t say it to me. You said it in a song. And you can call me Game,” he added. “You talking about my girl with a girl name. Watch your f***ing mouth, man.”

As you probably already know, this isn’t the first time The Game and Joe Budden have had some choice words for one another. Their beef initially started back in 2005 when the Compton rapper was still a member of G-Unit. Responding to a slight from the “Pump It Up” MC, Game released a diss track titled, “Buddens.” Joe responded with “Game Over.”

Check out Joe’s response to The Game for yourself, below.