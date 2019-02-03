Cardi Put The Pu**y On Offset: Rappers Matrimony-dom Looks Back Intact As Couple Parties In ATL With Quavo And Saweetie

- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B and Offset Coupled Up at Oak Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi B And Offset Party Together At Super Bowl Event

Cardi B and Offset appeared to confirm their rumored reconciliation Friday night as they partied together at Oak Atlanta for a late night Super Bowl party.

Cardi B and Offset Coupled Up at Oak Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Offset kept an arm around his wife as they entered the event. They remained by each other’s sides for much of the event. The evening served as a double date of sorts as Cardi and Offset were joined by Quavo and Saweetie as well.

Cardi B and Offset Coupled Up at Oak Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi B and Offset Coupled Up at Oak Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi B and Offset Coupled Up at Oak Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

