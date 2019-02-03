Cardi Put The Pu**y On Offset: Rappers Matrimony-dom Looks Back Intact As Couple Parties In ATL With Quavo And Saweetie

Cardi B And Offset Party Together At Super Bowl Event

Cardi B and Offset appeared to confirm their rumored reconciliation Friday night as they partied together at Oak Atlanta for a late night Super Bowl party.

Offset kept an arm around his wife as they entered the event. They remained by each other’s sides for much of the event. The evening served as a double date of sorts as Cardi and Offset were joined by Quavo and Saweetie as well.

