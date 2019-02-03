Spotted: Snack-Backed Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton & Other Celebs Attend Rolling Stone’s Super Bowl Party

Rolling Stone Super Bowl LIII Party Pics

Rolling Stone’s Super Bowl LIII party brought out the stars in “Black Hollywood.”

Marlo Hampton was on hand most likely in high-priced fashions including some fuzzy boots.

New mom Kenya Moore was also there showing off her snapback in all-black.

Other guests included Essence Atkins…

Robin Givens…

and Cynthia Bailey.

See more from Rolling Stone’s Super Bowl party on the flip.