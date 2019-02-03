Is Kylie Jenner Already Aiming For Another Stormi-Like Travis Scott Seed?!

Kylie Jenner Teases Baby Number 2 With Travis Scott

It’s clear just how much Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott love their adorable baby girl Stormi.

The little one just celebrated her first birthday and both parents were absolutely gushing over just how obsessed they are with their bundle of joy via Instagram pictures and long caption tributes. With how much these two stars seem to love being parents, it’s really no surprise the couple might already be thinking about having another baby already.

Kylie posted a picture with her baby daddy on Saturday night, only hours before his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show is set to go down. The two are cuddle up on a staircase looking happy as ever, and to make matters even more lovey-dovey, the makeup mogul captioned the photo, “baby #2?”

Almost immediately after Kylie posted the photo along with the cheeky caption, she responded to a comment asking if she was pregnant clarifying, “no, lol”–but that doesn’t necessarily mean the couple isn’t trying.

Beside the obvious explanation that the “baby #2” caption could mean Jenner and Scott are in the mood for another one, Ky could also just be poking fun at the constant questions she gets about having another baby after only a year since Stormi’s birth.

Just a couple weeks ago when Kylie announced she had something exciting to share with the world on Twitter, she got a boatload of questions about whether or not she was referring to being pregnant again.

With how much Travis and Kylie love being parents, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another little rager pop up from them sometime in the future–but it looks like the bun isn’t in the oven quite yet.