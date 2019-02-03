Coincidence??? Colin Kaepernick Mural Destroyed In Atlanta Just Days Before Super Bowl
Now isn’t this convenient…
Colin Kaepernick Mural Destroyed In Atlanta
A mural dedicated to Colin Kaepernick in Atlanta was conveniently demolished during Super Bowl weekend. An abandoned building on the corner of Atlanta’s Fair Street and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard that featured a Kaepernick mural was torn down just days before today’s Big Game.
View this post on Instagram
The first day of @atlsuperbowl53 weekend and the #kaeplanta (1st potrait of @kaepernick7), #WakandaAli (portrait of Muhammad Ali as T'challa) mural and building it was on are completely demolished as of this morning. I found out as I'm going to do an interview with @npr about another mural on Fair St at @marddys down the block. Think about that. The way they kick off the celebration if the @NFL most watched event, they tear down the building with their most talked about professional athlete without a job, Colin Kaepernick. What did he kneel for? Inequality. Human rights. That's the symbol that they just demolished during their celebration. Timing is important and it's a message. #Atlanta #civilrights #kaepernick #BlackPanther #tchallaAli
The mural which was widely popular and dubbed “Kaeplanta” showed Colin Kaepernick wearing an Atlanta Falcons jersey and standing next to Muhammad Ali who was dressed as T’Challa in Black Panther.
The artist behind the mural Fabian Williams spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and expressed his disappointment. Moreover, he wondered about the coincidental timing of a mural of a former NFL star who kneeled in protest during the national anthem, being torn down during Super Bowl LIII weekend.
“I figured at some point they would tear the building down, but it has been sitting up this whole time,” Williams said. “The fact that the Super Bowl happens here and the weekend when the festivities are gearing up, the building gets demolished is very odd.”
View this post on Instagram
On the 1st day of Black History Month on the beginning of Superbowl weekend, this is the building that gets demolished…In Atlanta. Thank you @erniesuggs of @ajcnews "On the eve of Super Bowl LIII, the city’s lone mural to Colin Kaepernick is no more. Artist Fabian Williams, who painted the mural of Kaepernick standing next to Muhammad Ali on the side of an abandoned building on the corner of Fair Street and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, said the building was torn down this week. “I just happened to be driving by when they were doing it and it took a minute for me to mentally recognize that it was happening,” Williams said. “Symbols matter man. You destroyed the whole building it was on? If I were an interpreter of performance art, what message would you take from that?” #kaeplanta #OccasionalSuperstar #Atlanta #Atl #AtlantaMurals #SuperbowlWeekend #Kaepernick #Superbowl #CivilRights #BlackHistoryMonth
We’d have to agree—why NOW is the building being torn down???
Fabian’s since responded with an artistic movement. Instead of watching today’s big game, he and his muralist friends are painting Kaepernick murals all around the city. He’s deemed the cause #Kaeperbowl and he’s accepting donations for the 7 murals he personally plans to do himself.
View this post on Instagram
Please Do Not DM😉 🔺 For all inquiries and donations you can email my Manager Ash at AlphaAsh.OSArt@Gmail.Com and specify Building Artist Donation or Volunteer in the subject line. 🔺 We will also need food, beverage, supplies and lift donations. Once all 7 Businesses near the stadium have been accounted for the official list will be posted. Spread the word ✌🏾 🔺 THANK YOU WORLD for standing with Atlanta in peaceful Arts Activism🌎🙌🏾 #OccasionalSuperstar #Kaeperbowl #Atlanta #Atl #SuperBowl #BlackHistoryMonth #LoveAllServeAll #Kaepernick #StreetArt #Murals #Community #Artist #CivilRights #Culture #FineArt #TheSouthGotSomethingToSay
Right on.
View this post on Instagram
…But on the 3rd day, he rose. 💪🏽🙏🏽✊🏽 From the ashes to the masses. #HappyKaeperbowlSunday! 📸 @kayashoots @queensempire is holding me down! Feb 3, 2019. 1st entry into the #Kaeperbowl, located at 400 Northside Dr. 6 more to go! #kaeplanta #kaepernick @yourrightscamp @v103atlanta @bbcsport @npr #400NorthsideDr #Atlanta #AtlantaMurals #SuperBowl #Superbowl53 #SuperbowlWeekend #OccasionalSuperstar #Art
We stand with #Kaeperbowl.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.