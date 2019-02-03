Coincidence??? Colin Kaepernick Mural Destroyed In Atlanta Just Days Before Super Bowl

Now isn’t this convenient…

Colin Kaepernick Mural Destroyed In Atlanta

A mural dedicated to Colin Kaepernick in Atlanta was conveniently demolished during Super Bowl weekend. An abandoned building on the corner of Atlanta’s Fair Street and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard that featured a Kaepernick mural was torn down just days before today’s Big Game.

The mural which was widely popular and dubbed “Kaeplanta” showed Colin Kaepernick wearing an Atlanta Falcons jersey and standing next to Muhammad Ali who was dressed as T’Challa in Black Panther.

The artist behind the mural Fabian Williams spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and expressed his disappointment. Moreover, he wondered about the coincidental timing of a mural of a former NFL star who kneeled in protest during the national anthem, being torn down during Super Bowl LIII weekend.

“I figured at some point they would tear the building down, but it has been sitting up this whole time,” Williams said. “The fact that the Super Bowl happens here and the weekend when the festivities are gearing up, the building gets demolished is very odd.”

We’d have to agree—why NOW is the building being torn down???

Fabian’s since responded with an artistic movement. Instead of watching today’s big game, he and his muralist friends are painting Kaepernick murals all around the city. He’s deemed the cause #Kaeperbowl and he’s accepting donations for the 7 murals he personally plans to do himself.

Right on.

We stand with #Kaeperbowl.