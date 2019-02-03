Bring The Funny: NBC Orders Comedy Competition Series With Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, Amanda Seales & Jeff Foxworthy

NBC Orders Brand New Comedy Competition Series

NBC is teaming with Just For Laughs for Bring The Funny, a new comedy competition series which will aim to find the next great comedic act.

The network just ordered 10 episodes of the show that will feature Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, and Jeff Foxworthy as judges, along with comedian Amanda Seales as the series’ host.

Bring The Funny–which is billed as a new competition series for the next generation of comedy lovers–will feature some incredibly talented stand-ups, sketch troupes, and comedic variety acts, according to the show’s official description. “From solo comics to sketch troupes to musicians, magicians, podcasters, puppeteers, YouTubers and more – anyone who can make audiences laugh will have the chance to receive the career-changing $250,000 prize package and see their name in lights in the Bring the Funny showcase.”

“Great comedians know how to make us laugh while serving as a reflection of the times, and we are excited to embrace and support the myriad of ways funny people bring us levity and humor today,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff and Amanda are not only hilarious, but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry. They, along with our partners at Just for Laughs, will be an insightful resource for the talent that takes our stage.”

The cast of the series seem to be pretty excited about the upcoming competition, as well. Check out what they tweeted following the news that their show got picked up:

