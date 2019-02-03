“I’m The Gay Tupac”: Jussie Smollett Makes His First Public Appearance Since Chicago Assault

Jussie Smollett’s Makes First Public Appearance In Los Angeles

Jussie Smollett performed at the West Hollywood’s Troubadour on Saturday in his first public appearance since being assaulted in Chicago earlier this week. The Empire star addressed the attack as he held back tears in front of the super supportive audience.

“The most important thing that I can say is to keep it simple and say thank you and I’m okay,” the star confirmed. “I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m going to and I’m going to stand strong with you all. I had to be here tonight. I couldn’t let those motherf***ers win.”

#JussieSmollett takes the stage at the Troubadour. He gets emotional, saying he’s “not fully healed” but he will be. pic.twitter.com/OZ3LZqKeRQ — Zulekha Nathoo (@ZulekhaNathoo) February 3, 2019

Smollett also set the record straight about a few details regarding the attack. According to him, his ribs were bruised—not cracked as was initially reported—and he did fight back during the assault. “I’m the gay Tupac,” he said about himself.

As was previously reported, Jussie was attacked by two masked men allegedly shouting racial and homophobic slurs while walking outside of his Chicago apartment. The attackers reportedly hit him multiple times, poured bleach on him, and put a noose around his neck. No suspects have been apprehended as of yet.

Before his appearance this weekend, Smollett issued an official statement where he explained that he is working with authorities to ensure justice is served. His message to the Los Angeles audience was of the same positive vein: “So, I will always stand for love, I will never stand for anything other than that. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love and I hope you will all stand with me.”