Queen Naija & Clarence Take Us Behind The Scenes For The Birth Of Their Brand New Baby [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Get Up Close And Personal In Queen’s Delivery Room
Queen Naija and her boo Clarence just welcomed their first child together, Legend Lorenzo White, earlier this week.
Though most people like their moments in the delivery room be kept as a private memento, Queen and Clarence are vloggers–so it’s only right they share the behind-the-scenes moments with their online supporters.
Check out footage down below to see what really went down as these two lovebirds welcomed their newest addition to the family.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.