Damn: Florida TSA Agent Commits Suicide At Orlando Airport 

A Florida TSA officer died Saturday morning after jumping from a hotel balcony into the atrium of Orlando International Airport. According to authorities, the incident forced the FAA to ground all flights, which caused delays and crazy lines at security checkpoints.

Florida Local 10 News reports,

Sgt. Eduardo Bernal, a spokesman for the Orlando Police Department, said the officer jumped from an upper floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium area of the airport, where some security checkpoints begin. Paramedics transported the man, who was in his 40s, to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police called the suicide an isolated incident and said reports of other security issues were false.

Airport officials say that 97 flights from the airport had been delayed, and 45 were canceled that day. The TSA agent’s personal history and social media are currently being investigated.