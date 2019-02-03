Wait, What?! 21 Savage Arrested By ICE, Could Be Deported To The UK

This sounds like some straight bollocks, bruv…

21 Savage Arrested By ICE

21 Savage has been taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The AJC reports that ICE arrested him early Sunday morning, claiming that he is actually from the United Kingdom and overstayed his visa.

21, real name Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was taken into custody in a “targeted operation.” His attorney is actively working to have him released and sent out a statement saying;

“We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country — especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.”

21, who actively represents Atlanta’s Zone 6, was pictured just days ago during Super Bowl weekend with fellow artists Ciara, Ludacris, Jeezy, and Jermaine Dupri.

Several people have pointed out that 21 was JUST rapping about ICE while performing “A Lot” on Jimmy Fallon. Not only that, when Savage was arrested in 2014 ICE seemingly would’ve deported him then.

What’s really going on here?

a couple days ago 21 savage adds an extra verse on the live performance of “A lot” speaking on flint and immigration. today he is arrested by ICE with claims that he is from the U.K. ay man i’m not saying this a set up but it’s highly questionable. pic.twitter.com/qyfYl7CmPk — rapsody stan account. (@goldlinkjonny) February 3, 2019

21’s been doing some great things in the Atlanta community.

This story is still developing…